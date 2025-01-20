Awkward entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy already appears to be out at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, multiple media outlets reported, not even making it to Day 1 of the toothless advisory commission.

According to CBS News, Ramaswamy is expected to depart the pretend department, after he pissed off Elon Musk, a fellow awkward rich dude who Donald Trump jointly tasked with leading the entity that’s supposed to find ways to slash the federal budget.

CBS News reported that Ramaswamy was lazy and hasn't been working on the project, leading to friction with Musk.

"Vivek has worn out his welcome," an unnamed "person close to Trump" told CBS.

Rather than actually doing the work to find the $2 billion in cuts to the budget that he and Musk promised to make, Ramaswamy has instead been trying to get himself a role as an elected official.

He had reportedly wanted to be appointed to the Ohio Senate seat vacated by JD Vance, but the current Ohio governor snubbed him and chose someone else.

Now, Ramaswamy has his sights set on Ohio’s governorship, and could announce his candidacy for that by the end of the month, Fox News reported.

There’s nothing Ramaswamy—who ran a failed bid for president in 2024—likes more than losing elections, it seems.

As for the future of DOGE, Musk has already admitted that the commission, which is not a real department and has no actual power, likely won't even get to half of the $2 billion in cuts he once promised.

And the Washington Post reported that DOGE is expected to be sued by the public interest law firm National Security Counselors within minutes of Trump’s swearing in.

According to the Post’s report:

The lawsuit alleges that DOGE meets the requirements to be considered a “federal advisory committee,” a class of legal entity regulated to ensure the government receives transparent and balanced advice. These groups, known as FACAs, are required by law to have “fairly balanced” representation, keep regular minutes of meetings, allow the public to attend, file a charter with Congress and more — all steps that DOGE does not appear to have taken.

“DOGE is not exempted from FACA’s requirements,” states the lawsuit, written by Kel McClanahan, executive director of National Security Counselors. “All meetings of DOGE, including those conducted through an electronic medium, must be open to the public.”

All in all, not a very auspicious start for the DOGE bros.

