Donald Trump is being slammed for granting pardons to more than 1,500 people who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. While Trump and other Republicans have frequently touted the Republican Party as the party of “law and order,” one of his first acts in the presidency gave a green light to the criminal element.

Trump’s pardon unravels hundreds of prosecutions that made their way through the Department of Justice and the criminal courts. Trump called the people who attacked Capitol police officers and were attempting to overturn the presidential election he lost “patriots” and “hostages” in the order.

Before taking office, Vice President JD Vance claimed that people who engaged in violence on Jan. 6 would not be given a pass by Trump. “If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” he told Fox News Sunday on Jan. 12.

That turned out to be a lie.

Among those who will be released thanks to Trump’s actions is former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio. Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States and sentenced to 22 years in prison in September 2023. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed by Trump, oversaw Tarrio’s case and found that he had engaged in an official act of terrorism. He is expected to be a free man soon.

Another figure helped by Trump’s action is Robert Keith Packer, who attacked the Capitol while wearing an antisemitic shirt reading “Camp Auschwitz,” referencing the infamous death camp where thousands of Jewish people were executed by Nazis during the Holocaust.

Former Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell, who served at the Capitol on Jan. 6, spoke out against Trump’s action.

“One of the first things that he does is pardon the criminals who nearly took my life,” Gonell told HuffPost. “It’s a desecration to our service and the sacrifices made to keep everyone safe. It’s a violation to our democracy and a disgrace to the title he holds once again.”

Gonell sent reporter Sam Stein photographs showing the pro-Trump mob attacking him on Jan. 6, as well as pictures depicting the serious injuries he received.

x Former U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell sent me these pics of what happened to him on Jan. 6 as well as the injuries he endured that day



[image or embed] — Sam Stein (@samsteindc.bsky.social) January 21, 2025 at 8:29 AM

Harry Dunn, another former Capitol Police officer, told the outlet, “This decision is a betrayal to the officers who were severely injured—and died—as a result of the insurrection. This decision puts Americans at risk as these violent criminals return to their communities. These pardons are a reflection of what abuse of power looks like and what we the people are bound to witness over the next four years.”

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost criticized Trump’s pardons, writing, “President Trump pardons Nazi & white supremacist that tried to overthrow the government. Fascists look out for fascists.”

x President Trump pardons Nazi & white supremacist that tried to overthrow the government. Fascists look out for fascists. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T04:39:27.830Z

One the same day Trump issued the pardons, his administration released an executive order purportedly showing his opposition to criminal activity, promising to restore the federal death penalty. He criticized former President Joe Biden for commuting the sentences of 37 facing the federal death penalty and that his administration would take action to ensure that “these offenders are imprisoned in conditions consistent with the monstrosity of their crimes and the threats they pose.”

The administration also released a list of priorities claiming that crimes against law enforcement would be punished with the death penalty.

Simultaneously, Trump appointed conservative activist Ed Martin to serve as Washington, D.C.’s interim U.S. attorney. Martin served on the board of the Patriot Freedom Project, which advocated for the release of Jan. 6 offenders.

Despite the criticism from law enforcement and members of Congress, the administration continues to stand by the assistance Trump delivered to convicted criminals.

In an appearance on the pro-Trump Fox News Channel, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “I don't think it's causing much controversy.” She later added, “President Trump is restoring faith in our justice system.”

x Brian Kilmeade: Does that have anything to do with President Trump pardoning all the J6ers, which is causing some controversy? Trump spox Karoline Leavitt: I don't think it's causing much controversy! ... President Trump is restoring faith in our justice system. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T13:23:45.471Z

Trump is the first convicted felon to be elevated to the presidency. On his first day in office, criminals convicted at the highest levels of the justice system received a gift from the most powerful position in the American government.