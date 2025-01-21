Donald Trump's chaotic inauguration was the focus of Jon Stewart's opening monologue during Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

After years of righteously, and justifiably, criticizing the convicted felon for trying to overthrow our government, many of his detractors rolled on into the Capitol rotunda to watch his coronation.

"Even Mike Pence showed up, I guess, to let the crowd finish the job," Stewart said about the former vice president, who almost lost his head after Trump targeted him ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Only Michelle Obama seemed to have the consistent ethical stance of saying, ‘When they go low, I stay the fuck home,’” he added.

The entire inauguration was a display of the oligarchical takeover of the U.S. government, with the front row literally filled with the world’s wealthiest men.

“Populism, ladies and gentlemen,” Stewart said. “Shouldn't this gathering be happening at a volcano lair near Zurich? Or are we just open source illuminati now?”

And to top it all off, Trump didn’t even bother to put his hand on the Bibles that Melania Trump held for his swearing in.

“Yes, it turns out Trump didn't actually put his hand on the Bible. Obviously, because one or the other would burst into flames. Perhaps both,” Stewart joked.

