Donald Trump gave a negative review to a church service that asked for mercy for immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Trump attended a national prayer service at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday accompanied by Vice President JD Vance. The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, an Episcopal bishop, delivered the service and called for unity across ideologies.

Directly addressing Trump, Budde said, “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families—some who fear for their lives.”

Budde then mentioned immigrants and noted, “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” as Vance appeared to roll his eyes and Trump shuffled in his seat.

“I ask you to have mercy on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away,” Budde asked.

Following the service, Trump was asked by reporters to comment.

“Not too exciting,” he said. “They could do much better.”

Budde’s call for mercy comes as Trump prepares to deliver on the anti-immigrant promises he made during the presidential campaign, most notably planning for mass deportations. Senior Trump aide Stephen Miller, who has a considerable history of racism and affiliations with white supremacists, recently huddled with congressional Republicans to begin making plans on that front.

Trump also signed an anti-transgender executive order, claiming that there are just two biological sexes—a return to his campaign’s demagoguery of transgender Americans. (Biologists largely disagree with the idea of binary sex.)

Trump’s flippant remark following the religious service comes just a day after he notably declined to put his hand on the Bible during his inauguration ceremony, bucking a cross-party tradition.

His negative review of the sermon also echoes his habit of reacting poorly to criticism. During the presidential campaign, he backed out of a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, who was widely seen as the winner of their first and only debate.

As arguably the most prominent leader in the world, Trump will attract considerable criticism, and like the last time he held office, he is showing early signs of not being able to handle it well.