Egg prices have surged to an all time high in the new year. As Donald Trump and his billionaire cabal enter the White House, the increasing grocery prices highlights how disingenuous the hand-wringing was during the Biden administration.

To be clear, the surge in egg costs is out of Trump’s tiny hands. The avian flu, which has been ravaging farms across the country since this summer, has created massive shortages, increasing the price of eggs to more than $7 per dozen in some places.

Meanwhile, fast-food chains like Blake's Lottaburger in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are reportedly planning on adding a $1 surcharge to meals that include eggs starting on Thursday.

But President Joe Biden wasn’t offered that bit of grace during the initial surge in egg costs in 2023 when it was revealed that a large swatch of inflationary costs were due to corporate malfeasance, specifically collusion between the two largest egg producers in the country.

Meanwhile, Trump’s flock of quacks occupying the U.S. government includes raw milk purveyor Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services. There is very little reason to think that Kennedy—or TV doctor Mehmet Oz—has any answers related to public health, let alone a surging avian flu crisis.

In fact, it was reported Tuesday that the Trump administration has put a pause on federal health agencies’ communications. So if you were hoping to stay on top of public health concerns, like containment (or lack thereof) of the avian flu, you’re out of luck.

And while Trump can’t be blamed for the conditions surrounding skyrocketing egg prices, it is a perfect encapsulation of how acutely bogus his claims have always been.

Trump waited until winning the election before admitting that he wasn’t going to be lowering grocery prices anytime soon. This wasn’t much of a surprise to the people actually listening to his speeches on the matter, as it was always unclear whether or not Trump understood what groceries were in the first place.

Trump’s inability to expedite his promises to the American people is nothing new, but he has been willing to act very quickly in order to issue petty attacks on his perceived enemies, while signing a slew of racist and unpopular executive orders.

The president has yet to show any sign of lifting a finger to help unburden the average American.

