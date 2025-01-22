Senate Republicans are accelerating the timeline for a vote on Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, even as new allegations of abusive behavior have surfaced.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed a motion Tuesday to end the debate on Hegseth’s nomination, which means that the Senate will vote on the nomination by Friday or Saturday.

The motion follows the Senate Armed Services Committee’s 14-13 vote to advance the nomination to the Senate floor. Every Democrat on the committee opposed Hegseth’s nomination, while all of the Republicans supported him despite previous allegations of drunkenness, financial mismanagement, and abuse—including a letter in which his own mother said he was abusive.

On Monday, it was reported that Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee in a sworn affidavit that he abused his second wife.

In the document, Danielle said that Hegseth’s ex-wife had an “escape plan” in which she would text members of her family for assistance in getting away from him when he became violent. The affidavit also said that she hid in a closet in fear of him.

Hegseth is also accused of being drunk while in military uniform, which is a violation of service laws, while on duty with the Minnesota National Guard.

Danielle also accuses Hegseth of making frequent racist and sexist comments, including arguing that women shouldn’t vote or work and stating that Christians need to outbreed growing Muslim populations.

Hegseth’s attorney denies these allegations.

“There was no question that Pete Hegseth is unqualified and unprepared to be secretary of Defense. The affidavit adds additional weight to a case that is already overwhelming against him,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, told reporters.

But Republicans were unmoved. Sen. Lindsay Graham, Republican of South Carolina and one of Donald Trump’s top congressional allies, claimed without evidence that the allegations “didn’t happen” and refused to address the concerns about Hegseth’s alleged drinking problem.

The affidavit echoes previous concerns about Hegseth’s alleged pattern of behavior throughout his life.

Trump picked Hegseth following his stint as a Fox News host, during which he praised Trump and established misogynistic stances, like his belief that women should not serve in military combat positions.

Senate Republicans have now proven that they share Trump’s desire to put Hegseth in charge of the most lethal military in human history—regardless of allegations of abuse.