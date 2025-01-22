An internal memo from the Department of Justice revealed that, if state or local officials in sanctuary cities and states don’t comply with Donald Trump’s immigration raid orders, they will face prosecution.

According to the document obtained by CNN, the DOJ will be used to carry out Trump’s executive orders to conduct mass deportations and immigrant raids, which can now be extended to “sensitive areas” like churches, health care facilities, and schools.

The memo asserts that state and local officials must comply with the department under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, otherwise they could face criminal prosecution or civil violation charges.

“Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests,” the memo said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Offices and litigating components of the Department of Justice shall investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution.”

Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan

Meanwhile, “border czar” Tom Homan told CNN’s Dana Bash that ICE officials have begun conducting “targeted enforcement operations”—or raids—as directed by Trump.

Similarly, the Pentagon announced Wednesday that it will send 1,500 military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, where Trump declared a state of emergency. These troops will be joining the 2,500 Army Reserve and National Guard troops that are already at the border.

Several Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Trump’s executive order that attempts to ban birthright citizenship—a right that’s enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. It’s unclear if they, too, will cower to Trump’s whims.

On Tuesday, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been a vocal Republican critic of Trump, shared some profound advice on how to handle the president.

“If you stand up to Trump you intimidate him and he will back down,” he wrote on Bluesky. “If you crawl to him (like his sycophantic politicians) he will not respect you and will eventually throw you under the bus.”