Like father, like sons.

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, is reportedly entering the real estate ring. According to Newsweek, the 18-year-old student at New York University embarked on a luxury real estate venture with former classmate Cameron Roxburgh in July 2024.

Their company—Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc.—was dissolved right after Donald Trump’s presidential election win in November in order to not attract media attention, according to Roxburgh.

However, per Roxburgh, the two plan to relaunch their high-end real-estate development company in the spring.

The two young men—who both attended the $40,000-a-year Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida—are eyeing golf courses and other properties in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.

Roxburgh told Newsweek that Barron’s father did not contribute monetarily to their company. However, given that Barron is the son of the grift-loving president and doesn’t appear to be working a fast food job to pay for these real estate investments, it’s perhaps fair to assume that funds could be linked back to daddy dearest.

The other incorporator, Carter Fulcher, is reportedly the cousin of Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho, who is seemingly not involved in their business plans.

While Donald doesn’t appear to be directly funding his youngest’s real estate venture, Roxburgh told Newsweek that Barron has been receiving real estate advice from his father.

This is all on-brand for the Trump family and seems to be more of a right of passage for the young Barron than anything else. The eldest Trump sons, Eric and Don Jr., have profited immensely from their father’s real estate investments and have leveraged the Trump name to continue business of their own.

Real estate handouts and reported tax evasions aside, Eric and Don Jr. were passed the keys to the Trump real estate kingdom ahead of his first term, in 2017.

From left, Laura Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. stand together following Donald Trump’s inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025.

It’s hard to keep track of all the scandal, fraud, and bankruptcy surrounding the Trump family real estate empire, including the $355 million civil fraud judgement Donald Trump was hit with in February 2024 for lying about his wealth to banks and insurers.

More so, Donald’s lore alone is steeped in lies and tax evasion.

As The New York Times reported, the convicted felon received what would be about $413 million today from his father’s real estate empire, and used tax schemes and outright fraudulent methods to grow his fortune.

In other words, nobody in the Trump world is self-made or playing fair. Even Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, has been benefitting from Trump alliances by way of obtaining permits for luxury hotel complexes in Albania and Serbia.

And as for Barron—who was reportedly pivotal in introducing his father to the podcast bros who boosted his campaign—his biggest role in this business venture is likely keeping his nose clean.



