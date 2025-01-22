A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.



GOP advances vote on Hegseth’s nomination—regardless of abuse allegations

Republicans are drinking the Kool-Aid, which, in honor of Hegseth, is spiked with gin.

Trump’s aides had no idea of his Jan. 6 pardon plans to 'release 'em all'

Despite his consistent promises on the campaign trail …

Trump unleashes ICE raids on churches, schools, and health care facilities

He found a new way to erode the separation of church and state.

Trump pardons notorious drug trafficker—wait, what?

"We're going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts," Trump said in November 2022.

Trump kills 1965 anti-segregation order in blizzard of racist actions

You can’t say he doesn’t cater to his base.

Trump doesn't want you to know if another deadly pandemic might kill you

If people know a pandemic could kill them, then they might blame him—duh!

Cartoon: Your new order has arrived

It’s the year zero, baby!

Egg prices skyrocket and Trump appears not to give a cluck

Single-issue (eggs) voters are going to be furious.

Trump unveils 'plan' to end Russia's war on Ukraine—and it's dumb as hell

Diplomacy via social media returns.

‘Totally f-cked’: Instagram users are upset about platform’s shift right

Mark Suckup-erberg strikes again.

These Democrats are uniting against Trump's birthright citizenship ban

“The Fourteenth Amendment is clear: citizenship is not a privilege to be granted or revoked by political whim.”

Click here to see more cartoons.