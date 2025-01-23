A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

GOP celebrates Trump's release of violent criminals—but no one else does

Turns out the “back the blue” crowd doesn’t like when the blue gets murdered.

How Trump’s plan to upend FEMA will screw his supporters the most

Did the states ever try just, like, not having climate disasters?

Trump threatens federal employees, orders them to snitch on each other

The president is already tackling the big issues plaguing America, like diversity in the workplace.

Did Vivek Ramaswamy leave DOGE—or did it leave him?

His departure definitely had nothing whatsoever to do with Elon Musk pushing him out …

Cartoon: Pompous Pilate

He was not very good at his job.

Fox News melts down over 'woke bishop' who called on Trump to show mercy

Like Jesus Christ was ever about "mercy" or "loving your neighbor.”

New FCC chair eagerly carries out Trump's war on the press

The president’s revenge tour is already off to a great start.

Why is Trump being so hard on his former pal Putin?

But the two were so cute together.

Click here to see more cartoons.