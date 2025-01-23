Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, announced in a social media post on Tuesday that she will vote against Donald Trump’s disgraced secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth.

With this move, Murkowski became the first Republican to publicly say she would oppose one of Trump’s Cabinet picks, though he’s likely to still get confirmed during the Friday vote.

In a lengthy statement, Murkowski said that the “allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking,” which Hegseth has denied, “starkly contract” with what is expected of someone tasked with leading the Department of Defense. She also expressed concern about Hegseth’s past comments that women don’t belong in combat roles, though he attempted to walk this back during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Pete Hegseth during his Senate confirmation hearing for secretary of defense.

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense. I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness,” she wrote.

“The past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment,” Murkowski went on. “… These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards.”

Joining Murkowski in opposing Hegseth’s nomination is Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine. On Thursday, during a procedural vote to advance his nomination, Collins voted against doing so, along with Murkowski. The rest of the Senate GOP opted to move forward with Hegseth’s confirmation, in a 51-49 vote.

Unfortunately, assuming all Democrats oppose his nomination, the two Republicans’ votes aren’t enough to prevent Hegseth’s confirmation.

It’s somewhat notable that Collins seems to oppose Hegseth’s nomination now, just one day after she called the most recent report of his alleged abusive behavior “troubling.”

By that, Collins was referring to an affidavit from Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth. In it, Danielle alleged that Hegseth abused alcohol to the point where he “passed out, threw up, and had to be carried out of family events and public settings, sometimes shouting sexually and racially offensive statements.”

It also said that Hegseth engaged in threatening behavior toward his second wife, Samantha Hegseth, to the point that she devised an “escape plan” that involved texting a “safe word” to friends and family in case she ever needed assistance. Danielle also accused Hegseth of making racist and sexist comments, including his argument that women shouldn’t vote or work and that Christians need to “outbreed” growing Muslim populations.

In a statement to NBC News, Samantha denied any physical abuse in her marriage to Hegseth, whose attorney also denied the latest charges.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

Hegseth appeared to clear his most difficult hurdle last week, skating through his confirmation hearing where his Republican allies largely lobbed him softball questions. After the hearing, Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, who previously expressed skepticism toward Hegseth’s bid, said she’d now support him.

But these new reports on Hegseth’s behavior come as the Senate is preparing for a crucial vote to advance his nomination.

Indeed, even the newest allegations, however damning, aren’t enough to move many members of Trump’s GOP. In addition to helping clear the way for a final confirmation vote, Sen. Eric Schmitt, Republican of Missouri, suggested that Democrats were colluding with Hegseth’s enemies to tank his bid.

“It’s desperate. This is a sad attempt by Democrats to oust a reformer,” Schmitt told Politico.

Notably, these aren’t the only allegations that could potentially sink Hegseth’s bid to lead the Department of Defense. In 2017, he was accused of rape, though he maintains that the encounter was consensual.

Moreover, a former colleague of his from Fox News accused him of getting “handsy” while drunk, claiming that he groped “her bottom” while the two were in New York, according to NPR.

The majority of Americans have already said that they don’t want a Cabinet full of drunks and abusers. But somehow Republicans, save for Murkowski and maybe Collins, can stomach it.