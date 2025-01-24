In a unified response on Thursday, Democratic attorneys general from 11 states issued a joint statement condemning the Department of Justice's recent threats to prosecute state and local officials who do not comply with President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration enforcement agenda.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with attorneys general from New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont, issued the statement.

The statement centers around the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Printz v. United States, which ruled on the constitutional limits of federal authority, particularly to enforcement of federal laws. The Democratic attorneys general called it a "touchstone of our American system of federalism," separating the rights of state and federal government.

“We are reminded by longstanding Supreme Court precedent that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from commandeering state resources to enforce federal laws,” the attorneys general assert. “In Printz v. United States, the Court made it clear that the federal government cannot ‘impress into its service—and at no cost to itself—the police officers of the 50 states.’ This principle is a cornerstone of American federalism, ensuring a clear division of powers between state and federal governments.”

The joint statement goes on to say while the federal government can use its own resources to enforce immigration laws, it cannot force state or local law enforcement agencies to do the job for them—and that Trump is overstepping his presidential authority.

“Despite what the President may claim, he cannot simply rewrite the Constitution to suit his agenda,” the statement continues. “His recent threats to weaponize the Department of Justice against public servants who are merely following state laws is not only overreach, but also a direct attack on local governments’ ability to serve their communities. This is an affront to the very system of checks and balances that protects us all.”

This unified response comes on the heels of a controversial internal memo issued by the DOJ, which suggests that state and local officials, particularly in so-called “sanctuary” cities and states, could face prosecution if they obstruct or fail to comply with the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda. The memo outlines an aggressive expansion of immigration enforcement tactics, including the use of federal resources in “sensitive areas” like schools, churches, and health care facilities—places that are traditionally seen as safe zones for vulnerable immigrants.

The DOJ memo argues that state and local officials must adhere to federal immigration mandates under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, and failure to do so could result in criminal charges or civil penalties.

“Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing, or failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests,” the document states. “The U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice shall investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution.”

The threat of legal action has sparked widespread concern among immigrant rights advocates and state leaders, who warn that it could lead to more tensions between federal and local authorities, particularly in cities and states that have passed laws designed to protect undocumented immigrants from federal immigration enforcement.

While the memo’s implications are unclear for now, the attorneys general are expressing their unity and readiness to defend their states’ rights and local autonomy. They stress that these threats will not be taken lightly and that they are ready to act if necessary.

