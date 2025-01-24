Rachel Maddow dug into the plethora of reasons the Senate should not confirm Donald Trump’s disgraced secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth. The Senate is expected to cast their votes Friday.

“He denies allegations of excessive drinking, including by work colleagues who said he was frequently drunk, sometimes very drunk at work functions, and that he had alcohol on his breath even at his morning show job,” Maddow said during her Thursday segment before launching into the rape and domestic abuse allegations against Hegseth.

Despite the many allegations of abusive behavior, alcohol abuse, and rape; Hegseth’s ties to white supremacist extremism; and his history of anti-Muslim bigotry, only two Republican Senators have expressed opposition to his nomination for secretary of defense.

Soon we’ll find out if the rest of the GOP will cave to Trump and put the incredibly problematic former Fox News host in charge of the most lethal military in the world.

