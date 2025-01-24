Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was mocked on-air by a news anchor from her home state after the Republican was caught patrolling a bathroom on the lookout for transgender people.

“Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert is tackling a key issue driving the high cost of living for Coloradans: Whether the one transgender woman in Congress is using the right bathroom,” 9News anchor Kyle Clark said.

The event, which Clark described as a “restroom inquisition,” was witnessed by Bloomberg reporter Billy House. House said he saw Boebert running out of the Capitol’s women’s restroom on Thursday afternoon and that she complained to security that “a guy” was inside.

Boebert then wrangled Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who has been the most vocal anti-trans figure in Congress, and took her into the bathroom to investigate. The two women later exited, without uncovering “a guy” as had been claimed.

“There was a rumor there was, but it wasn’t true,” Boebert later admitted to House.

Following the election win of Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first openly trans person to serve in Congress, Mace led a crusade in November to adopt a rule segregating bathrooms in the Capitol by “biological sex.” Speaker Mike Johnson agreed and initiated the restriction.

At the time, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost said, “I just don't understand why bathrooms are top of mind for her, why she's thinking about where future members are going to piss and shit.”

Months later, Boebert and Mace are clearly still on the case, diligently patrolling the bathroom to ensure that the “proper” genitalia is in use to comply with the speaker’s rules. But it will not lower the price of eggs or in any way assist the residents of their home states.