A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Why some Democrats are shrugging as Trump wreaks havoc

It’s hard to muster anger when we warned others about what was coming … twice.

Grifter in chief: Trump finds a new way to exploit his MAGA minions

Because Bibles and gold sneakers just aren’t enough.

Democratic AGs slam DOJ’s immigration threats as ‘empty words’

“Despite what the President may claim, he cannot simply rewrite the Constitution to suit his agenda.”

Cartoon: Inaugurate this

Finally, the truth comes out.

'Reign of terror': Trump immigration raid blasted for targeting veteran

Detaining American citizens, especially veterans, is not a good look.

Watch Maddow lay out the brutal case against Hegseth

So much has come out about Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon—and none of it is good.

Musk continues to overstep his authority—and Trump is pissed

If the “First Buddy” doesn’t watch it, he may be next to get a pink slip.

Boebert mocked in her home state for playing anti-trans bathroom cop

Someone needs to spend a little less time in the bathroom, and a little more doing her job.



Click here to see more cartoons.