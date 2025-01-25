Too many voters decided to fuck around by voting for Donald Trump. Just days into the Trump administration, they’re already starting to find out.

Prepare yourself for what you’re about to read. It boggles all imagination.

Ready? Let’s go.

You see, no one told them Trump hated Mexicans. All they had to do was turn on any Trump speech, at any time, and they would’ve heard Trump’s virulent anti-Latino hate. They could’ve caught Trump’s hate rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, 2024, and caught the “jokes” about Puerto Rico, or the massive backlash to it covered by just about all media outlets, including Spanish-language ones.

But yeah, no one told this person. Podcaster Joe Rogan certainly wasn’t—or wherever they were getting the news.

It gets worse. Responding to incredulous commenters, this person says they didn’t really consume news and so hadn’t seen it. So what did they base their choice on?

Boggles the mind that he heard Trump’s bullshit promises to lower gas prices but didn’t hear Trump’s overt racism and bigotry until after the election. How does that happen? We need to understand that better to learn to effectively combat it. There is nothing like that on the left. No one votes for Democrats with this kind of magical thinking. Where does it come from?

Next.

Yes.

The answer is yes. And no, I’m not being glib.

Why would anyone who depends on government programs vote for the party of eliminating government programs?

Here is a before-and-after of someone who is really bad at politics.

And now:

If only someone had warned her.

Trump’s executive order, among other things, allows the government to revoke visas for noncitizen residents who “bear hostile attitudes toward [U.S.] citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

That goal aligns with Trump’s promises last May, when he said, “When I am president, we will not allow our colleges to be taken over by violent radicals. If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or antisemitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you.”

So a person who advocated withholding votes from Harris … now potentially gets to see her campus allies deported.

Next up is one of my favorite new genres of “leopards eating faces” stories. These are people who appear to have voted for the anti-government party but either work for the government or aspire to work for it.

Boyfriend? Did they have a child out of wedlock? Yes, please apply for a federal job and have children out of wedlock and then vote for the party that hates both those things. That makes sense. Sheesh.

But it is funny to see them appeal to Trump, thinking he gives a shit about them. It hilariously mimics the trend in Russia for people to film appeals to Putin as if he gives a shit. So they’ll videotape themselves saying things like “Our husbands are being sent in meat waves to die, without having proper equipment,” thinking that the only reason that’s happening is that their Dear Leader has no idea and would be horrified to find out. In truth, Putin knows full well and doesn’t give a damn.

Same with Trump. He doesn't care. He had a trillion dollars of net worth sitting in his inauguration audience, not the regular people he used as campaign props during his rallies. He doesn’t care about them.

I do feel bad for the four-month-old daughter, however. It’s not her fault her parents are hopeless.

This one thinks Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz care.

But this one at least hints at how their cognitive dissonance works. You see, government spending is out of control everywhere else, just not in the areas where they work.

There was nothing “unintended” about this family losing their job. You don’t promise to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget and think anything is getting spared. You don’t get to sit there and judge everyone else’s work as unworthy, thinking your Trump vote will shield your own. There are ultimately few things dumber than being a federal employee and voting for Trump or any other Republican. The only ones protecting their jobs are Democrats. Maybe vote for them next time.

And the appeal to veterans is hilarious. The draft-dodging Trump has shown some of his biggest disdain for wounded veterans. Remember this when Trump said this?

I watched [late right-wing billionaire] Sheldon [Adelson] sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam [Adelson] the Presidential Medal of Freedom—that’s the highest award you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version. It’s actually much better because everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead. She gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman.

That’s the crazy thing. We’re not asking voters to believe our words or arguments. We’re asking them to simply listen to Trump himself, and they refuse to do even that.

In response to that tweet, conservative blue-checkmarks all decided that it was former President Joe Biden’s fault that this job offer was terminated. You can imagine how convoluted the arguments were—how Biden supporters were wilfully misinterpreting the true intent of Trump’s blanket, universal, 100% hiring freeze in order to harm their Dear Leader.

So at what point do they realize they’ve made a real mistake, and that they will bear the brunt of most of the pain Trump is eager to dish? For many of them, the answer is never.

But we don’t need to worry about the MAGA dead-enders. How do we shift the other 15-20% of Trump voters who simply don’t know better?

That’s what we need to figure out.

