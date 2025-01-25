The first few days of Donald Trump’s second term have given Rachel Maddow a lot to cover, including the president’s approach to public health.

“[Trump] has ordered that all information be stopped, including scientific information, to advise hospitals on how to deal with this emerging epidemic,” Maddow said.

The Trump administration’s decision to cease all public-facing communication from federal health agencies has been widely criticized.

“Is that popular? Is that a good idea? Is that perceived as a popular idea among the American people? Is that what you thought you were voting for?” Maddow asked. “You know what else isn't a popular idea? Bird flu.”

Maddow went on to point out that the price of eggs has skyrocketed as a result of the bird flu, inflating an already fraught economic situation.

At the same time, Trump’s choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has reportedly solicited a raw milk purveyor to take up a role in the Food and Drug Administration. Scientists warn against the consumption of raw milk for many reasons, least of which is that it can spread diseases like bird flu.

“In the meantime, stop releasing any information on this bird flu thing—anything,” Maddow concluded. “Honestly, it sounds scary. Maybe if we don't talk about it, maybe it'll go away. And by the way, pay no attention to the price of eggs.”

The bird flu has affected livestock across the United States, from poultry to cattle. In January, the first human death connected with the disease was recorded in Louisiana.

