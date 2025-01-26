I was raised Catholic, and throughout 12 years of Catholic school, I studied the Bible nearly every day. It’s deeply troubling to witness the behavior and views of so-called Christians who seem to revel in judgment and cruelty. Many support a man whose actions and character are the antithesis of Christ-like values, deluding themselves into swapping truth for lies and lies for truth. They demonize the most vulnerable among us and glorify narcissism. I don’t know what Bible they’re reading, but it’s certainly not one I recognize. Consider supporting my work here: www.patreon.com/editorialcartoons or nickanderson.substack.com. More options: linktr.ee/nick.anderson