The world’s richest broligarch Elon Musk made a virtual appearance Saturday at a rally for Germany’s far-right extremist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, during which he told a crowd of 4,500 people that Germans should not feel “guilty” about the country’s recent past.

“It’s okay to be proud to be German. This is a very important principle. It’s okay. It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” he said.

“I only hope that this leads to people realiz[ing] what kind of person he is,” Christiane Benner, the head of Europe’s largest industrial union, told the press. “As citizens in a democracy, we have to stand up against this.

“The remembrance and acknowledgement of the dark past of the country and its people should be central in shaping the German society,” Dani Dayan, chairman of Israel's official Holocaust memorial wrote on Musk’s X. “Failing to do so is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a clear danger to the democratic future of Germany.”

“The words we heard from the main actors of the AfD rally about ‘Great Germany’ and ‘the need to forget German guilt for Nazi crimes’ sounded all too familiar and ominous,” Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X. “Especially only hours before the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.”

Musk, who endorsed the neo-Nazi-friendly AfD on X last month, was introduced at the rally by AfD leader Alice Weidel, who has her own set of racist-scandals to contend with. Musk also hosted an interview with Weidel on X earlier this month, and he has had an op-ed published in the Germany’s largest newspaper supporting the AfD.

Musk’s virtual speech comes just days after making not one but two Nazi salutes during the inaugural parade for Donald Trump last week. His oversimplified whitewashing of Germany’s history is a far cry from how Austrian-native Arnold Schwarzenegger has described the need for everyone—including Americans and Germans—to remember how the path of fascism ends.

“You will not find fulfillment or happiness because hate burns fast and bright. It might make you feel empowered for a while but eventually consumes whatever vessel it fuels,” he said in a video address in 2023. “It breaks you. It's the path of the weak.”

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect country of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birth.

