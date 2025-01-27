An order from President Donald Trump to cease government programs and initiatives meant to advance civil rights and increase diversity led to the Air Force temporarily pulling a training video referencing the legacy of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.

The video showcased the airmen—who were Black pioneers of flight and helped the Allies win World War II against fascism—along with the Women Airforce Service Pilots, who performed flying duties during the war.

Air Force personnel were instructed to pull classes featuring the videos “immediately” in compliance with Trump’s orders. The order also halted an Air Force program meant to mentor minorities and women to rise in the ranks of the service.

Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama

After early reports emerged that the video had been pulled, Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama complained that it had been a case of “malicious compliance” and that Trump and his administration “will continue to deeply respect and elevate the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy.”

Recently installed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the video had been restored. The Air Force said on Sunday that content about the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs would still be taught.

But contrary to Britt’s claim, Trump’s conduct and history run in contrast to the Tuskegee Airmen and the historical context of their actions. They fought to be a part of the military’s actions during the war and were initially discriminated against because of their race. Trump has argued against efforts to diversify America and has spent his first week in office pushing back on the societal gains that were enabled in part by the airmen.

Trump issued orders that nullified an executive order signed by former President Lyndon B. Johnson to oppose segregation among government contractors, and Trump has issued directives throughout the federal government to root out pro-diversity programs. Trump has even told federal employees to snitch on each other if their work involves advancing civil rights.

And Hegseth, who now has oversight across the entire military, has expressed bigotry toward Muslim people and repeatedly voiced skepticism about allowing women to serve in expanded military roles.

Trump began his career in politics by using racism to attack Barack Obama, the first Black president. In his second term, Trump is intensifying efforts from his first term to oppose gains made after the civil rights movement.

Even if a video has been restored to military classes, the instruction from the presidency is to ignore the context of the advances made by the figures in the document. It is impossible to educate service members about why it was groundbreaking to have people of color and women serve in key combat and support roles without explaining what that meant, why it was a positive, and how that progress can be built upon.

Trump’s order shows that confusion and chaos will result, and complaints about “malicious compliance” avoid addressing the larger problem.