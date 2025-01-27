A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.=

The horrific way conservatives are trying to redefine who's a person

The right has very confusing ideas about what happens at conception.

What the Media Missed: Tulsi's troubles, Trump chaos, and the X exodus

From Trump’s back-and-forth with Colombia, to Musk’s troubles at X, corporate media is keeping us in the dark.

GOP grapples with Trump's release of violent criminals amid backlash

The right’s explanations of Trump’s actions aren’t making things better.

Cartoon: Who needs fact checks?

The truth is overrated.

Trump orders FEMA review as he mulls nixing the agency altogether

Another one of Trump’s brilliant ideas.

Trump's chaotic racism hits the Air Force

Erasing history is always a good idea.

‘A clear danger’: World leaders react to Musk’s neo-Nazi crusade

The sooner the world sees what a danger he is, the better.

How Trump bullied Colombia into accepting immigrant deportation flights

How did we get here? And is a trade war looming?



