Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was wrong when criticizing Donald Trump over threatened tariffs against Colombia, but then had to admit on-air that the congresswoman’s comment was accurate.

McEnany, who was a press secretary during Trump’s first administration, made the slipup during an episode of the conservative network’s “America’s Newsroom” program on Monday.

The controversy began when Trump threatened Colombia with increased tariffs after its president, Gustavo Petro, said migrants being sent to that nation deserved to be treated with dignity. (Migrants had been restrained on a recent flight to Brazil.)

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

“To ‘punish’ Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee. Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response to the threat. “Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class.”

On Fox, McEnany responded, saying, “She said this, which is factually untrue.”

Then McEnany paused mid-sentence and appeared to realize the congresswoman was in the right. “[Tariffs] could lead to inflation,” she admitted (without conceding Ocasio-Cortez’s argument was accurate).

“There’s also a universe in which people lower their prices, other countries lower their prices, and the prices could come down because they want access to the U.S. market,” McEnany added, detailing an extremely unlikely response to a tariff increase.

McEnany then pivoted to an unrelated (and out of nowhere) attack on Ocasio-Cortez, alleging that other Democrats who could possibly run for the presidency in 2028 have been more “muted” in their criticisms of Trump.

Despite the deflection, recent history backs up Ocasio-Cortez. Tariffs imposed by Trump when he was first president led to increased costs that have been passed on to consumers. A tariff isn’t a penalty shouldered by a foreign government; it’s instead paid by the people who use the product in question. In the case of Colombia, that would be staples like coffee, flowers, and petroleum.

The factual misfire was just the latest episode Fox and the rest of conservative media lashing out at progressive leaders, like Ocasio-Cortez. But based on her track record since taking office, it is unlikely that complaints from Fox will deter the New York representative.