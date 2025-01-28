Matthew Huttle, one of the 1,500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists who were granted pardons by President Donald Trump, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop Sunday.

Indiana State Police, who are now investigating the shooting, say a Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot 42-year-old Huttle after he resisted arrest. Huttle was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Andrew Taake, another Trump-pardoned criminal, is wanted for online solicitation of a minor. The Houston man is now considered “at large,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the charge against Taake was a pending case when he participated in the 2021 insurrection. Taake will now join Daniel Ball of Florida as Trump’s pardoned criminals facing new charges for criminal behavior.

Ball, who has no less than three previous felony convictions—including a 2017 conviction for domestic violence battery by strangulation—was arrested on pending federal gun charges. He had been arrested on charges that included using an explosive device on Jan. 6, 2021. Ball was being detained pretrial after being indicted in a separate charge of felony gun possession this past summer.

Republicans have tried to defend Trump's blanket pardons for violent criminals, as well as one for a notorious drug trafficker.

Over the weekend, Vice President JD Vance attempted to change the subject by blaming former Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice for convicting so many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, many of whom viciously attacked law enforcement officers.

Trump’s Jan. 6 clemency order includes at least 170 insurrectionists accused of using deadly weapons and 10 convicted seditious conspiracy right-wing militants.

