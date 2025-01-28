The White House released an order on Monday night effectively shutting off trillions of vital federal dollars for programs across the United States. Immediately, the order has been described as “insane” and a violation of federal law that will have a devastating effect on millions of people.

The memo from Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget is a stew of right-wing grievances and complaints.

“Federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal,” Vaeth wrote.

Conservatives in recent years have resorted to describing any advances on civil rights for historically oppressed groups—including racial minorities, women, and LGBTQ+ people—as “woke.” President Donald Trump has been at the forefront of these complaints and has acted in the presidency to undo decades of societal gains.

The order could lead to the cancellation of infrastructure projects currently in operation across the country, including repairs and construction involving roads, bridges, public transit, airports, and internet service. The directive also withholds funding for spending that could impact domestic and national security, while also hurting thousands of families who rely on employment directly related to government spending.

Democrats quickly slammed the radical OMB directive.

“Hey so this is insane,” Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee wrote in response on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the order as “more lawlessness and chaos” in a statement. Schumer accused the administration of “blatantly” disobeying the law.

“Donald Trump’s Administration is jeopardizing billions upon billions of community grants and financial support that help millions of people across the country. It will mean missed payrolls and rent payments and everything in between: chaos for everything from universities to non-profit charities,” he added.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar noted that Article I of the Constitution gives Congress, not the presidency, the right to make sweeping funding changes. Klobuchar, a cancer survivor, also asked, “Are you stopping NIH cancer trials?”

The federal government funds cancer research in multiple ways, including through grants administered by the National Cancer Institute.

Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the minority leaders of the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, sent a joint letter to Vaeth opposing the directive.

“The scope of what you are ordering is breathtaking, unprecedented, and will have devastating consequences across the country. We write today to urge you in the strongest possible terms to uphold the law and the Constitution and ensure all federal resources are delivered in accordance with the law,” they said.

Diane Yentel, CEO and president of the National Council of Nonprofits, also raised the alarm on the memo.

“These orders threaten to unwind decades of progress improving systems for people who have been systematically discriminated against,” she said in a statement.

The funding order adds to the chaos currently underway under the administration. Trump issued a gag order that has prevented federal health agencies from communicating with the public, which has led doctors and other science-related officials to express concerns about their inability to inform people about health threats.

Simultaneously, Trump has signed executive orders repealing orders previously put in place to combat racial segregation among government contractors—giving a green light to restoring racism and bigotry.

The new order shuts down significant government functions and adds fuel to ongoing crises sparked by Trump.