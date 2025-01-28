At 27, Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary since disgraced former President Richard Nixon picked 29-year-old Ronald Ziegler for the same position in 1969 (and the parallels are not lost on us).

Leavitt hit the MAGA-atmosphere during the first Trump administration, where she worked as an assistant press secretary before leaving to become New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s communications director.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Leavitt made two social media posts that she has since erased: one that called the officer who tricked insurrectionists into going the wrong way, “A hero,” and another describing the insurrection as, “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

Like her previous boss Stefanik, Leavitt has been willing to debase herself and pretend any pretense of a conviction she might have had about justice and our constitution was no match for a position in President Donald Trump’s orbit.

A few months after Jan. 6, she was fully on board and promoting debunked election fraud claims on social media.

In 2022, she ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat in the First District of New Hampshire before folding herself back into Trump’s 2024 campaign for president.

In the run-up to the election, Leavitt showed an almost unhinged ability to spin for Trump, unabashedly calling the Trump campaign “disciplined” after every disastrous press conference Trump gave.

In August, she denied that Trump’s campaign had any connections to Project 2025. Here she is featured in a Project 2025 training video “The Art of Professionalism.”

While Trump and others repeatedly promoted lies about the federal response to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and elsewhere in 2024, Leavitt showed the kind of shamelessness Trump desires in a mouthpiece. During an appearance on CNN, Leavitt's lies and inability to answer simple fact-checking questions ended with the interview being cut short.

Since the election, and Trump’s announcement that Leavitt would be the next White House press secretary, Leavitt has continued her monomaniacal vigilance to create an alternative reality for her narcissist in chief. After Trump pardoned more than 1,500 Jan. 6 insurrectionists, including seditious conspirators, Leavitt tried to downplay the negative response.

“I don't think it's causing much controversy,” she told Fox News. “President Trump is restoring faith in our justice system,” she added.

A recent investigation from NOTUS shows that about a week ago, Leavitt “amended” campaign filings from her failed 2022 congressional run. It reportedly shows that she failed to disclose, for years, at least $200,000 in “inappropriate donations.” It also shows that she still owes more than $300,000 in unpaid debts. Only the best conartists people.

Leavitt will now join the ranks of other Trump press secretaries. That clowncar includes waste-of-space Sean Spicer, fancy-podium-hoarder Sarah Huckabee Sanders, afraid-of-the-press Stephanie Grisham, and world’s-worst-prognosticator Kayleigh McEnany.

Leavitt seems a perfect fit for Trump, as her first press conference Tuesday will undoubtedly show:

