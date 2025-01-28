CNN anchor Jim Acosta announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the channel, confirming reports that network executives tried to sideline the former White House correspondent by moving him to a midnight time slot.

“It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant,” said Acosta, who was known as an outspoken nemesis to Donald Trump during his first term as president. “I have always believed it's the job of the press to hold power to account. I've always tried to do that here at CNN, and I plan on doing all of that in the future.”

“One final message,” Acosta added. “Don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth, and to hope.”

Acosta made headlines after a 2018 press conference when a heated exchange with Trump ended with the orange bully attacking Acosta, the media, and CNN, and pronouncing them “the enemy of the people.”

A vengeful White House suspended Acosta’s press pass. But CNN filed suit, and his access to the press briefing room was quickly restored.

Acosta has not stopped pushing back against Trump’s continued lies or calling out his supporters’ bigotries. CNN is losing one of only a handful of legacy media reporters still willing to forcefully demand the truth from the people who wield power over our country.

I am grateful to CNN for the nearly 18 years I've spent here doing the news. People often ask me if the highlight of my career at CNN was at the white House covering Donald Trump. Actually, no. That moment came here, when I covered for President Barack Obama's trip to Cuba in 2016 and had the chance to question the dictator there, Raul Castro, about the island's political prisoners. As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home this lesson. It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant. I have always believed it's the job of the press to hold power to account. I've always tried to do that here at CNN, and I plan on … doing all of that in the future. One final message. Don't give in to the lies. Don't give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth, and to hope. Even if you have to get out your phone: Record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear.

x Looks like somebody has ADS: Acosta Derangement Syndrome. — Jim Acosta (@jimacosta.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T21:41:12.343Z

Daily Kos is now on Bluesky—and we want to make it easy for you to join us! Click here for the Daily Kos Bluesky Starter Pack.