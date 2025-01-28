A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump thinks he invaded California and turned on a magic water faucet

Flow, baby, flow.

'This is insane': Trump slammed for cutting off federal aid to millions

I guess we better start tugging on those bootstraps.

The House GOP is coming for abortion, despite Trump's claims otherwise

So what if the majority of Americans support medication abortion?!

Trump plays politics with California's water as wildfires burn

No better time to cut emergency aid than during an emergency.

Cartoon: 'By the look'

Trump is very good at telling who exactly is a bad, scary immigrant.

Jews are done with Elon Musk and his Nazi schtick

It’s not Musk’s fault he can’t stop aligning himself with his hero Adolf Hitler.

Trump’s press secretary is the corrupt monster he's always wanted

If you can’t get elected to Congress, might as well come crawling to Dear Leader.

Good luck with those mass deportations, Donald

Unfortunately for Trump, the numbers don’t lie.

These insurrectionists pardoned by Trump can’t stop committing crimes

Let’s see how long the GOP can go on defending these blanket pardons.

Bird flu concerns grow as Trump targets health agencies

Don’t worry, it’s not like Trump has royally screwed up a pandemic before.

