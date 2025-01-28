Newsmax host Carl Higbie, best known for having to resign during the first Trump administration for being a racist, mocked Americans’ frustrations with President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional deportation policy with a grotesquely racist display of his own.

“Oh yeah?” Higbie said, in response to an activist's statement saying that those supporting Trump’s inhumane deportation raids should no longer enjoy the various cuisine that immigrants bring with them into our country.

“What you gonna do?” Higbie added, taking an unseemly bite out of a taco. You gonna come take it out of my hand? I might eat half this plate during the break. Maybe I'll call the ICE hotline. I don't know if I have enough time.”

WARNING: It’s gross and racist.

Trump appointed Higbie to head the Corporation for National and Community Service, the organization that oversees the country’s volunteer programs AmeriCorp and AmeriCorp Seniors, during his first administration.

The former Navy SEAL subsequently resigned after recordings of his many previous statements about immigrants, Muslims, and Black people were uncovered. These statements included:

Advocating for people to shoot at immigrants along the border.

Explaining that Black women use “breeding as a form of employment.”

Proposing that any person on welfare should forfeit the right to vote.

And there’s this piece of barefaced bigotry:

"Go back to your Muslim shithole and go crap in your hands and bang little boys on Thursday nights," Higbie said. "I just don't like Muslim people. People always rip me a new one for that. Carl, you're racist, you can't, you're sexist. I'm like Jesus Christ. I just don't like Muslim people because their ideology sucks."

Maybe most telling is that Higbie’s lip-smacking display is somehow more racist-seeming than Trump’s taco-bowl fiasco in 2016.

