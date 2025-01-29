It's not that these acronyms didn't exist before, but they’re being weaponized now. Suddenly DEI has replaced "diversity initiatives," "civil rights," "equal rights," "fairness," and "anti-discrimination" in everyday conversation. I would suggest that one small thing we can do is return to using those actual words.

