A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump completely folds on unlawful federal funding shutdown

That didn’t take long.

DOJ finishes erasing what's left of Trump's criminal cases

This is the final nail in the coffin of ever holding Trump and his codefendants accountable.

Trump ramps up war on civil rights

If the metric is racism, then America really is first.

Democrats flip Iowa state Senate seat in deep red Trump country

Fingers crossed this is an early sign of how the 2026 midterms will go.

GOP still has no plan for Trump's agenda, says worst House Republican

"After two days at our House Republican winter retreat, we still do not have a plan.”

‘See you in court’: Civil rights groups challenge Trump’s trans military ban

Trump still thinks trans people are his political pawns.

Cartoon: Beware of three-letter acronyms

Nothing is scarier to a Republican than DEI or CRT …

Trump drops security detail for another perceived enemy

This is just the latest stop on Trump’s revenge tour.

Trump press secretary leans on friendly right-wing media in first briefing

Welcome to the 2025 graduates of the prestigious TikTok School of Journalism.

