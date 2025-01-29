Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont took Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, to task at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Sanders grilled Kennedy over two children’s onesies sold by Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy founded.

Sanders displayed images of the onesies, which feature the slogans “Unvaxxed Unafraid” and “No Vax No Problem.”

“You’re coming before this committee and say you are pro-vaccine—just want to ask some questions—and yet your organization is making money selling a child’s product to parents for $26 which casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines,” Sanders said.

The senator then asked Kennedy if he would demand the nonprofit to take the product off of the market. Kennedy asserted that he had “no power” over the group after resigning from the board, but Sanders noted that he still had influence that he could wield over the management.

“Are you supportive of this clothing, which is militantly anti-vaccine?” Sanders asked.

“I am supportive of vaccines,” Kennedy responded, without committing to opposing the onesie sales.

Kennedy’s claim to be in favor of vaccination also does not line up with his long history as a public figure. He has repeatedly lied and misinformed the public as part of his crusade against childhood vaccination.

Children’s Health Defense has been a key part of Kennedy’s anti-vaccination efforts. The group has purchased anti-vaccination advertising, promoted anti-vaccination policy in multiple countries, and has campaigned against public health initiatives. Kennedy and his group have regularly embraced junk science and thoroughly discredited conspiracy theories.

Kennedy has been criticized for his role in accelerating a deadly measles outbreak in Samoa, which killed more than 80 people, after he advocated against vaccination during talks with local government leaders.

As a result of his actions and rhetoric, a coalition of more than 25,000 physicians (up from 17,000 just two weeks ago) at the Committee to Protect Health Care have called on the Senate to reject Kennedy’s nomination.

Kennedy’s views meld well with Trump, who has promoted the debunked theory that vaccines cause autism in children.

In addition to concerns about Kennedy being a source of scientific misinformation, his cousin Caroline Kennedy sent a letter to the Senate that described him as a “predator.” She said he is “addicted to attention and power” and called on the Senate to vote against his nomination.

Senate Republicans recently gave a pass to Trump nominee Pete Hegseth, ignoring concerns of misogyny, racism, and public drunkenness as they confirmed him to be secretary of defense.

Will Kennedy receive the next rubber stamp?