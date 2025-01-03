Lawyers for former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez are urging a judge to be lenient at his sentencing later this month for his conviction on bribery charges, saying the ordeal has made him a “national punchline” despite a lifetime of good deeds that have saved lives.

Late Thursday, the lawyers wrote to the judge who will sentence him to say that the Democrat’s positive actions through an unusual life spent overcoming hardships should weigh in his favor. Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

The 71-year-old Menendez was convicted in July of 16 corruption charges brought by prosecutors who asserted that he used his power in the Senate to do favors that benefited three New Jersey businessmen.

Two of the businessmen were convicted along with him while a third pleaded guilty to charges and testified at the trial.

His wife faces trial next month on many of the same charges after her case was delayed so she could be treated for breast cancer.

Bob Menendez leaves federal court in New York on July 15, 2024.

The lawyers told Judge Sidney H. Stein that Menendez has fallen on hard times since he was charged in the case in 2023, losing the Senate seat he held for 18 years, along with most of his “once broad circle of friends and political allies.”