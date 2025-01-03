Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov went head to head with “The Five” cohost Jeanine Pirro Thursday after Pirro attempted to bash President Biden's response to the New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans.

“When you say, ‘I’m embarrassed watching Joe Biden,’ I’m not embarrassed seeing someone stand up there and say, ‘Let’s wait for some facts here,’ because Donald Trump went out there and he said…” Tarlov stated before getting cut off by Pirro.

“No, he assured Americans all was well,” Pirro retorted.

Snapping back, Tarlov said, “No, listen to all of the comments that he made and the statements which said we need to make sure we have the right facts, and the right facts were that the guy in New Orleans was an American. He wasn’t an illegal.”

As of Jan. 2, at least 14 people died after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas-born U.S. citizen, drove a rented truck into a crowd of revelers on the popular Bourbon Street.

When Pirro tried to argue that “no one” had been claiming the attacker was in the U.S. illegally, Tarlov spouted, “That’s not true! There have been Republicans who have been on TV today talking about how this was an open border problem.”

And in a rare statement from Daily Kos—one Fox News host is right.

Republicans and felon-elect Donald Trump almost immediately jumped on the New Orleans attack as an opportunity to share anti-immigrant conspiracies and blame immigration policies despite the attacker being an American citizen from Texas.

“When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” Trump wrote via Truth Social in a statement following the attack.

Later that day, Trump went on to call the U.S. a “disaster” and a “laughing stock all over the world.”

“This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” he wrote.

The following day, Trump doubled down on his blatantly racist claims, writing, “With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined.”

While Trump is shouting about open borders, data shows otherwise.

In October, USA Today reported data showing that migrant apprehensions dropped by 75%, making the number of illegal border crossings the lowest the U.S. has seen since 2020.

And while Trump and his cronies are latching onto misinformation to spread anti-immigration rhetoric, even the occasional Fox News’ host is finally getting fed up with the lies.

