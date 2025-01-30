This is an occasional roundup of people who voted for Donald Trump and are shocked to find out no one is immune from the damage and pain he causes. Many are now grappling with the consequences of their choice as it affects them and their loved ones—and possibly regretting their vote.

The “Leopards Ate My Face” meme hails from this iconic tweet:

It’s analogous to “Fuck Around and Find Out,” aka FAFO, and perfectly describes the new phenomenon of Trump voters unironically complaining about the consequences of their vote. It’s certainly my favorite genre of writing as of late (see here and here).

The leopards are feasting as the Trump administration 2.0 gets underway, and I’ve rounded up a handful of recent examples.

First up is this Trump-voting Latina on TikTok literally crying about Trump’s deportation scheme, set to the most maudlin music you can imagine.

This is so crazy that we voted for Trump. We trusted in the word that he promised, as Latinos. This is crazy that starting next week, multiple cities will be hit by immigration. It is so crazy that multiple people are scared to go to work. Where I work at, a lot of Latinos did not go to work and that’s crazy because we have a living, too. I hate that I voted for him, now I am so scared for my family. We need to come together and do something about this.

Trump made two consistent promises during this past election: that he would deport everyone, and impose tariffs. If she really “trusted in the word that he promised,” SHE WOULD’VE VOTED FOR KAMALA HARRIS. In a previous post, I featured another Latino who was shocked that Trump was anti-Mexican, with several people insisting it was a joke or satire. It is not. These clueless people actually exist.

What did they hear that made them believe Trump would protect the Latino community or immigrants? It was certainly nothing he said, and not any of his speeches.

In a follow-up post, the crying woman insisted, “It doesn’t matter who you voted for, they both was full of shit” because both-sides blah blah. She also said, “We’re supposed to be here for each other, support each other.” That’s great, but if she really meant that, she wouldn’t have voted for Trump, the literal opposite of “being here for each other.”

Nom nom nom. Eat up, leopards.

Next up is Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, who suddenly wants Donald Trump to deport people—just not her people.

As you know, on Monday, January 20, President Trump ended the program formerly known as the “Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV).” Following up on this, yesterday’s guidance expands expedited removal against these populations. Since many of these individuals currently reside in Miami, there are open questions on how exactly this will be implemented. Individuals must be afforded due process. I strongly urge you to ensure that all Cubans paroled in under the CHNV program eligible for or with pending applications for the Cuban Adjustment Act are protected from deportation until their cases are fully resolved. Additionally, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians who arrived under the CHNV program, have no criminal record, and have applied for asylum through the proper legal channels, should also be protected until their cases are fully resolved.”

The CHNV program began under former President Joe Biden, so it’s not surprising that Trump is targeting the immigrants protected by it. What is surprising is that one of Trump’s first actions effectively goes after the reliably Republican Cuban community.

But it’s not as if Trump didn’t warn his voters with some very clear words: “I don’t care about you I just care about your vote.”

Nom nom nom.

Next up, this masterpiece of a headline: “Chair of Arab election campaign for Trump blasts president’s ‘wild’ call to relocate Palestinians.”

Was there anything more self-defeating than the pro-Gaza community’s support for Trump, as they screamed about Genocide Joe and Killer Kamala? But this guy who was in charge of getting the Arab community to vote for Trump literally had the gall to say, “This is not what we voted for as Arab Americans for Trump.”

Get ready to hear a lot more of “That’s not what we voted for!” from Trump-supporting Gaza activists. And every single time, it will be exactly what they voted for. Because for all of Trump’s faults and bluster, he was mostly truthful about his agenda, and he was never anything but hostile to the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Jared Kushner was fantasizing about beachside condos in Gaza as recently as last year.

Harris would’ve been an honest broker in the conflict, while Trump will be happy to see Palestinians swept out of Gaza in favor of that sweet seaside real estate. There’s a reason right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did his part to help Trump get elected.

I’m going to admit surprise at this next item. Check out this headline: “Oil Executives Fume as Trump Shakes Up Climate Rules Again.”

The 47th president’s political agenda is nothing if not oil and gas friendly. In fact, oil and gas are among Trump’s top priorities, and he has wasted no time in making life easier for the industry players after four years of extra regulatory and political pressure under Biden. Yet oil executives' apparent frustration with Trump’s reversal of Biden policies is unlikely and perhaps surprising on the surface. Below this surface sits all the money that Big Oil invested in its own transition, under pressure, indeed, but quite a lot of money. The projects this money has been invested in may well become stranded assets now, in an ironic twist of environmentalists’ warnings that oil and gas fields are about to become stranded assets in a transitional world.

“Big U.S. oil companies, however, believe the withdrawal only limits Washington's ability to influence an ongoing global energy transition and exposes them to an uneven regulatory environment, according to Reuters interviews with industry representatives,” Reuters reported.

In other words, the U.S.’s ability to impact the climate frameworks, and the energy industry’s ability to lobby for its own interests, are all gone now. The world can proceed without the U.S., and create regulatory frameworks that transnational corporations will have to abide by anyway.

Oh well. Maybe they shouldn’t have put all their eggs in the Republican basket.

How about one more scrumptious headline?

"’He's talking to the wrong people’: Gays For Trump Founder's Message to the President.”

I can’t even. The leopards must be in a food coma.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.