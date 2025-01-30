President Donald Trump’s chaotic and unconstitutional federal funding freeze is ripped straight from the pages of Project 2025, the ultraconservative blueprint for reshaping the U.S. government. It’s the same Project 2025 Trump lied about in an effort to pull the wool over America’s eyes, distancing himself from it during the campaign due to its unpopularity.

The federal freeze was issued by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, which was planning to withhold $3 trillion in funding. On Tuesday, the move sent state and federal governments into chaos. It prevented Americans and government employees from accessing crucial lifesaving Medicaid portals, leaving millions confused about the unprecedented move and unsure if they would receive benefits that funded their food, shelter, health care, and education.

However, minutes before it was set to go into effect, federal Judge Loren L. AliKhan halted the order until Monday for a legal review. Then, on Wednesday, in another chaotic move, the OMB announced the White House was rescinding the order.

On the same day, his administration sent a letter to government employees enticing them with months of severance if they quit their jobs, in an attempt to reshape the government.

Project 2025 wrote that all presidential appointees should control “unaccountable federal spending” and have the White House muzzle “the Deep State” of government civil servants.

“The Administrative State is not going anywhere until Congress acts to retrieve its own power from bureaucrats and the White House,” it states. “In the meantime, there are many executive tools a courageous conservative president can use to handcuff the bureaucracy (and) bring the Administrative State to heel.”

“The Conservative Promise lays out how to use many of these tools including: how to fire supposedly ‘un-fireable’ federal bureaucrats; how to shutter wasteful and corrupt bureaus and offices; how to muzzle woke propaganda at every level of government; how to restore the American people’s constitutional authority over the Administrative State; and how to save untold taxpayer dollars in the process,” the far-right document reads.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

This comes as Democratic attorneys general from 23 states and jurisdictions announced on Tuesday that they are suing the Trump administration over what they call a “reckless, dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional” order to freeze all federal funding.

“This is what happens when you staff the federal government full of Project 2025 contributors that don't have any experience governing and don’t think that the laws apply to them,” Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, of Illinois, said in a press conference on Tuesday. “The consequences of their actions are not hypothetical; they are not numbers on a spreadsheet. These are real people, ordinary Americans struggling to afford groceries, rent, and health care.”

Trump’s actions confirm that Project 2025 isn’t just a fringe document—it’s the blueprint for his administration. His supposed rejection of the plan was nothing more than a lie and political distraction to mislead voters.