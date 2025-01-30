Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat of New Hampshire, delivered a devastating blow to President Donald Trump’s choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services during Thursday’s confirmation hearing.

Whether or not you believe everyone who has scrutinized Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hassan made it clear that RFK Jr.’s ongoing skepticism about the settled science of vaccines and autism is extraordinarily detrimental to Americans.

Hassan, whose son has severe cerebral palsy, gave a powerful explanation for her dedication to public health and science.

“[A] day does not go by when I don't think about, what did I do when I was pregnant with him, that might have caused the Hydrocephalus that has so impacted his life?” she said.

Hassan then spoke about the original debunked—and subsequently retracted—study that linked autism to the measles vaccine, and the danger presented to public health by RFK Jr.’s continued misinformation grift.

“The problem with this witness's response on the autism cause and the relationship to vaccines, is because he's re-litigating and churning settled science, so we can't go forward and find out what the cause of autism is and treat these kids and help these families,” she said.

RFK Jr. was no match for Hassan, who very eloquently articulated the nominee’s fundamental flaw for the position of HHS secretary.

“When you continue to sow doubt about settled science, it makes it impossible for us to move forward. So that's what the problem is here. It's the re-litigating and rehashing and continuing to sow doubt. So we can't move forward and it freezes us in place,” Hassan said.

She finished by asking RFK Jr. the most basic questions about the U.S. Medicare system, which exposed his lack of even the most fundamental knowledge of what would ultimately be the largest system he would oversee.

Other Democratic Senators, like Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Tina Smith of Minnesota, have been working very hard at exposing RFK Jr.’s glaring inadequacies to run anything, much less the HHS.

