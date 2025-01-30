A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump fans find out they're not immune from his deportation plans

The latest installment of “Leopards Ate My Face.”

Trump’s sweeping funding shutdown was spelled out in Project 2025

It was in the right-wing playbook all along.

Trump gutted aviation safety committee days before National Airport crash

His elimination of key positions and committees will have long-term consequences.

Unqualified ex-Fox hosts lead response to deadly plane crash

They provided no expertise other than saying this “is not standard” and a “horrible loss of life.”

Cartoon: Pat on the back

Those tariffs cut like a knife.

Trump belatedly names FAA chief—after Musk forced out the last one

The chaos continues.

Meta’s the latest corporation to bend to Trump with $25 million payout

Trump wins again.

From ‘dwarfism’ to Obama: Trump’s ugly blame game for deadly plane crash

His cornucopia of useless excuses was based on anything but facts.



