On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a memo saying that the Trump administration will prioritize areas with higher marriage and birth rates when it decides where to dole out transportation funding.

Duffy detailed the "Handmaid's Tale"-esque policy in a memo that he said "updates and resets the principles and standards underpinning U.S. Department of Transportation policies, programs, and activities."

The memo says Trump's DOT will "give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average." The memo added that the policy will also apply to how the administration will administer the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants program, which "funds transit capital investments, including heavy rail, commuter rail, light rail, streetcars, and bus rapid transit,” according to the DOT.

“Today’s actions mark an important step in restoring commonsense governance and merit-based policies at USDOT," Duffy said in a news release. "Under President Trump’s leadership, we are focused on eliminating excessive regulations that have hindered economic growth, increased costs for American families, and prioritized far-left agendas over practical solutions."

Of course, prioritizing high birth and marriage rates to determine who gets funding to fix their roads and public transportation systems is just imposing a far-right agenda on the country.

The top 10 states with the highest birth rates—South Dakota, Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota, Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Kansas—are all Republican-run. That means Duffy's policy would prioritize red states over blue states.

Duffy, a former reality television contestant turned GOP congressman turned Fox News personality who has no actual transportation experience, has nine kids with his fellow right-wing wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy. He is also an anti-abortion extremist who during his time in office voted multiple times for nationwide abortion bans.

Elon Musk

He is one of a number of Trump administration officials with a weird obsession with having tons of kids.

Donald Trump’s co-President Elon Musk has a breeder fetish, fathering at least 12 children with three different women. He is now trying to create a compound for them to live on in what sounds more like a horror movie plot. He’s openly railed about declining birth rates, calling it “the biggest danger civilization faces,” and wants Americans to have more kids, even though he doesn’t support the kind of policies that would make that economically feasible.

What’s more, Vice President JD Vance gave a speech to the anti-abortion March for Life on Jan. 24 in which he declared, “I want more babies in the United States of America.”

Vance also notoriously criticized Democratic women who do not have kids, calling them “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Now, it turns out, the official Trump administration policy is to punish people who do not have kids by denying them funding to fix their roads and transportation systems.

