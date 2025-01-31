A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Defense secretary says invading Mexico is ‘on the table’

Trump is very concerned about drugs. Pay no attention to the drug trafficker he pardoned.

Trump team tries to deflect crash criticism by attacking ‘lazy’ hires

Simple, Trump will just fire everyone.

Trump Transportation chief: Want a road? Have a kid

We weren’t planning on rereading “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but here we are.

Another key career public servant exits as Musk’s DOGE runs wild

It sure didn’t take long for DOGE to get into all sorts of legal trouble.

Trump threatens 100% tariff against these 10 countries

This definitely won’t come back to bite U.S. consumers in the butt!

Cartoon: Moment of silence

Someone, cut Trump’s mic.

Trump’s grift grows as his shady empire expands into finance

He’s running the government like he ran his business: into the ground.

You’ll never guess who sabotaged Harris’ appearance on Rogan podcast

Not even Beyoncé could save Kamala Harris from this one.

