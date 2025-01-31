Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson dropped his libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday and said he is leaving public life, marking the final chapter for the disgraced Republican politician who was caught posting racist and sexually explicit musings on a porn website.

Robinson was suing CNN over its bombshell report during his 2024 bid for governor which revealed that in a series of posts on a pornographic website forum, Robinson described himself as a “black Nazi,” made racist slurs against Martin Luther King Jr., and said the only reason he wasn’t in the Ku Klux Klan is because he is black and they wouldn’t let him in. Robinson made the vile comments on a website called Nude Africa, where he also admitted to watching “tr-nny on girl porn,” “peeping” on women in public showers, and cheating on his wife with his sister-in-law.

In a series of posts on X, Robinson continued to claim that CNN lied in the report that broke the story of his disturbing internet postings, although he never provided any evidence that the report was false.

But Robinson said that continuing his lawsuit would be too costly and that a "continued political persecution of my family and loved ones is a cost I am unwilling to continue to bear."

"The words of our Savior, along with the earthly reality that costly litigation and political gamesmanship by my detractors makes clear that continuing to pursue retribution from CNN is a futile effort," Robinson wrote. "That is why I have asked Jesse Binnall and his legal team to terminate any continued attempt to litigate with CNN on my or my family’s behalf."

Robinson added that he has no plans to primary North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for reelection in 2026.

"I will not run next year, nor do I have plans to seek elected office in the future. Until we change the hearts and souls of those inside the political arena, it is unlikely the political process itself will undergo any meaningful change," Robinson said.

Robinson handily lost his bid for North Carolina governor in November to Democrat Josh Stein, even as Donald Trump won the state.

CNN’s report caused Robinson’s support among Republicans to collapse and his campaign staff to flee en masse.

Trump, who had praised Robinson as “Martin Luther King on steroids,” distanced himself from the tainted candidate after the CNN report on the Nude Africa posts.

Of course, Trump had embraced Robinson despite knowing about the other horrifying comments he had already made, including when Robinson denied that Adolf Hitler killed millions of Jews in the Holocaust, said 9/11 was an “inside job,” that the music industry leads people to Satan, and that LGBTQ+ people are “filth.”

Nevertheless, we may all be officially done dealing with Robinson. Good riddance.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.