Trump isn't even president yet, and democracy is already under threat. Trump is undermining the First Amendment with his frivolous suits against media companies, and it's working. ABC quickly caved quickly. Jeff Bezos caved preemptively. And more suits are coming. Just wait until he weaponizes the Justice Department and FCC.

