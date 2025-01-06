A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Congress certifies Trump’s win—and Democrats didn’t riot or kill anyone

This certification sure looked different from the one four years ago.

Trump’s Jan. 6 pardon plan met by police criticism—and GOP support

Republicans love the police—until they police Republicans.

Why Biden's big ban on offshore drilling won't be easy for Trump to undo

President Joe Biden is spending his final days in office Trump-proofing the government.

Trump's controversial defense pick may have the votes he needs

Pete Hegseth is disliked by voters, accused of sexual assault, and touted Jan. 6 conspiracy theories. Who could be more qualified than that?

Cartoon: Please don't go

Happy … New Year … I guess?

How House Democrats are plotting their comeback

Speaker Mike Johnson held on to his precious gavel for now, but Democrats have their eyes on 2026.

Democrats choose chair for Senate campaign effort to win back majority

It’s a high-stakes job that seemingly no one else wanted.

Trump can't help himself and spews lie about Trudeau stepping down

Looks like the Canadian prime minister’s visit to Mar-a-Lago was all for naught.

Explaining the Right: Why the GOP loves lying about an 'open border'

Few things scare Republicans more than the nonexistent open border.

Bernie Sanders has some thoughts on the MAGA civil war

The Vermont senator and a Trump-loving conspiracy kook agree on something?

Attorneys general to watch fight Trump in 2025

These top Democratic public servants won’t back down to the wannabe dictator.

What the Media Missed: Where's Pete Hegseth hiding?

Nothing says “national security” like an insurrection against our own government.

