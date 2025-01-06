Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, was selected as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s chair, a key position aimed at regaining the Democratic majority after the party’s defeat in November.

To become the majority party in the Senate, Democrats need to retain all of their current seats and gain four more in 2026 and 2028. Vice President-elect JD Vance counts as the tie-breaking vote.

“We are excited to announce Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will serve as the next DSCC Chair for the 2026 cycle, working to build strong campaign infrastructure, hold Republicans accountable, and mobilize voters to win the majority for Senate Democrats!” Senate Democrats said in a post on X Monday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer selected fellow high-profile New York Democrat Gillibrand for the position. The two will work together to recruit candidates and set the Senate Democrats’ campaign messaging strategy.

“I have worked side by side with [Gillibrand] for nearly two decades and I know she will be an outstanding DSCC Chair,” Schumer wrote on X. “With her hard work, tenacity, and discipline, Sen. Gillibrand is the right person to lead Democrats to victory in 2026.”

“I am incredibly honored to serve as DSCC chair for the 2026 cycle. From now until Election Day, I will work my hardest to support our Democratic incumbents, recruit the strongest possible candidates, and ensure they have every resource needed to win,” Gillibrand said in a statement, adding that she is “confident that we will protect our Democratic seats, mount strong challenges in our battleground races, and look to expand our efforts into some unexpected states.”

It's a high-stakes job that seemingly no other Democrats vied for. According to reports by The Hill, Gillibrand was the only Senate Democrat who expressed interest in the job.

Republicans currently control the Senate by 51 to 47. But between the 2026 and 2028 elections, Gillibrand could have significant influence in Maine, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Michigan—with Maine and North Carolina as the two states most likely up for grabs. Democrats will also need to defend six seats that were previously won by less than 5 points.

Gillibrand’s appointment marks another significant chapter in her political career, after running for president in the 2020 Democratic primary but dropping out shortly before failing to meet the donor and polling minimum necessary to qualify for the third primary debate.

Gillibrand has been a senator since 2009, and she has served on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Senate Armed Services Committee and recently joined the Senate Committee on Appropriations. She has been a prominent voice in the Senate, particularly on issues like women's rights, national security, and campaign finance reform.

In the coming months, Gillibrand will work closely with Schumer and other Democrats to develop a new strategy focusing on building back the Democratic bench and making sure that Senate candidates have the resources they need to compete in a volatile political landscape.