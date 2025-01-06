Because control over America’s government isn’t enough, billionaire Elon Musk went after Labour politicians in the U.K. this weekend. Musk asked his X user base of bots and sycophants whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.”

One X user wrote “they could be a state,” to which Musk responded, “Not a bad idea.”

The bizarre impromptu survey came after the world’s richest headache repeatedly attacked U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, accusing him of covering up sexual abuse cases when he was the country’s leading prosecutor. The Labour Party rejected calls from the right to reopen investigations into previous prosecutions of “rape gangs.”

“Those who are spreading lies and misinformation, as far and as wide as possible, are not interested in victims,” Starmer responded, without naming Musk directly. Musk has claimed—without evidence—that as a prosecutor, Starmer covered up child sex abuses.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The incidents and resulting prosecutions that span from around 1997 to 2013 have been revived by right-wing factions as a scandal. Starmer was the director of the Crown Prosecution Service between 2008 and 2013.

“There’s nothing secret about being director of public prosecutions,” Starmer told reporters. “Every single case I prosecuted went to court, was looked at by a judge.”

Over the past few weeks, Musk has met with far-right figures in the European political world such as Nigel Farage, whose well-documented bigotries do not seem to faze the world’s richest man.

In December, Musk used his cesspool of a social media platform to endorse Germany’s far-right neo-Nazi-friendly Alternative für Deutschland party. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk wrote.

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger responded with: “Literally is a neo-Nazi party. Not even joking. This drug addled billionaire thinks he runs the world.”

Musk has been seemingly able to control the strings of the U.S. government since Donald Trump won the election. He is clearly interested in exerting the same kind of tyrannical self-interested influence over the European stage.

