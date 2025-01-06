Donald Trump falsely claimed credit for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision on Monday to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and stay on as prime minister until the party decides on a successor.

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump wrote, without providing evidence, on his Truth Social account. “The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”

“If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” he added.

Outside of Trump’s posts to social media, there is no movement to make Canada a part of the United States.

Trudeau’s decision was triggered by the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, in December, after they disagreed over how Canada should handle economic issues. It was not about, say, the U.S. annexing Canada.

Trump’s latest post is another round of him using his social media account to antagonize one of America’s closest allies, both politically and geographically. Last month, he posted about Canada becoming a state. At the same time, billionaire Elon Musk, a Trump benefactor and so-called “co-president,” has been attacking another key ally by posting derogatory comments about U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Labour Party.

Trump is also using Trudeau’s resignation as another opportunity to promote his plans to impose increased tariffs on goods imported from nations like Canada. Trump has falsely claimed that new tariffs would be paid by foreign countries, but in reality, they would be paid by cost increases on consumer items. Executives at major retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s have said such tariffs would be passed on to customers for products such as construction equipment, grocery items, gas, auto parts, household appliances, and more.

The decision to wrap Trudeau’s decision in a lie is a return to form for Trump, just as his profile increases as Inauguration Day approaches. He launched his first political campaign by describing Mexicans as rapists, then went on to call neo-Nazis “very fine people,” claimed that migrants were eating domestic pets, and argued at length that voters wanted Roe v. Wade overturned. Lying about Canada is right in line with what Trump has done so often.