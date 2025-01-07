Wrestler and vocal Trump supporter Hulk Hogan was loudly booed during WWE’s first live broadcast of “Monday Night Raw” on Netflix.

Hogan appeared for a short segment to promote his Real American Beer during the program, which was held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. As Hogan spoke, constant booing and jeering could be heard throughout the crowd.

This stood out in stark contrast to the applause and cheering that greeted other wrestlers who appeared throughout the program, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

In the last few months, Hogan has established himself as an unabashed Trump supporter. During the Republican National Convention last summer, he even endorsed Donald Trump for president.

“Let Trumpmania run wild, brother!” He told the audience. “Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!”

Hogan also made an appearance at an October Trump rally in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Hogan later told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Trump told him backstage that he should run the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition “because you’re 71 and you still got that Trump pump on, brother.”

But it isn’t just his support of Trump that’s contributed to Hogan’s negative public image.

In 2015, WWE fired and removed him from their Hall of Fame after he was caught on tape using the N-word and describing himself as “racist, to a point.” WWE later reinstated his Hall of Fame status.

Hogan has also admitted that he sabotaged unionization efforts by WWE wrestlers in the 1980s.

Trump, who is also honored in the WWE Hall of Fame, selected the organization’s co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahon to serve as Secretary of Education in his upcoming administration.

If only we could tap out.