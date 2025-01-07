A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump escalates vow to seize Greenland during wild press briefing

Make Greenland Great Again?

Trump can't help himself and spews lie about Trudeau stepping down

The man loves to take credit where it is not due.

Judge helps Trump bury special counsel Jack Smith’s final report

Judge Aileen Cannon saves Trump’s behind yet again.

Rudy Giuliani found in contempt for dragging feet in defamation case

His fall from grace continues.

Apparently bored with US domination, Elon Musk turns his evil elsewhere

The billionaire’s supervillain powers continue to grow.

Watch: GOP senator's husband snubs Harris handshake

This is what petty looks like.

Cartoon: A seat at the table

It’s gonna cost you.

Here’s how Trump and his congressional puppets aim to make the rich even richer

Because there’s no such thing as too much money.

No, Trump is not eyeing pared-back tariffs

The “tariff man” just can’t help himself.

Zuckerberg's Meta follows Musk's X into misinformation

So much for facts.

After asking for positivity, Musk goes back to being a menace

To be fair, someone hurt his feelings!!

New Republican-controlled Congress is already in disarray

This looks familiar.

Amazon continues to kiss the ring with upcoming Melania Trump documentary

Melania is a truly gifted grifter.

Biden delivers more environmental wins as term comes to an end

The Trump-proofing continues.

