DOGE is hiring, and they’re offering killer incentives like zero pay and 80-hour workweeks.

In the latest push for workers, the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, announced on X that it is hiring a select few paid roles.

“Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried Software Engineers and InfoSec Engineers. If interested, please DM us a few bullet points demonstrating exceptional ability, and your cell phone number,” the post read.

Noticeably, only X users with a paid subscription are able to use the message feature required to apply.

In December, the committee made a similar post looking for “full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions.”

But to work alongside felon-elect Donald Trump’s tech sugar daddies, you need to be willing to say goodbye to any work-life balance—and possibly an income.

“We don’t need more part-time idea generators,” DOGE wrote on X. “We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting.”

From his own X account, Musk wrote that the compensation would be “zero.” It’s unclear if the extremely unserious billionaire was joking.

However, as Ramaswamy posted on X in December, they might have trouble finding their revolutionaries on U.S. soil, as the tech mogul expressed that Americans exude “mediocrity” and laziness.

Of course, the pro-immigration tech billionaires—who have been fighting with their fellow MAGA cultists over H-1B visas—might lean on their beloved visa program to fill some of the demands of their new department.

Daily Kos contacted Trump’s transition team to ask if DOGE would hire foreign H-1B visa holders but did not receive a response.

The committee, which is not government-appointed, touted receiving “thousands” of applications back in November, prior to the MAGA civil war. But it is unclear if their infighting has impacted hiring efforts.

One (briefly) successful DOGE hire took to his personal blog to recount the hiring process.

“After 8 calls with people who all talked fast and sounded very autistic smart, I was added to a number of Signal groups and immediately put to work,” wrote former tech executive Vinay Hiremath.

He recalled being thrown into “multiple Signal groups” and taken from “0 to 100” all before Thanksgiving.

“The next 4 weeks of my life consisted of 100s of calls recruiting the smartest people I’ve ever talked to, working on various projects I’m definitely not able to talk about, and learning how completely dysfunctional the government was. It was a blast,” Hiremath wrote.

In the same blog, he detailed a phase of “trying to be Elon.”

“I am rich and have no idea what to do with my life, he wrote.

The Indian-American tech bro made headlines Monday for selling his tech startup, Loom, for $975 million. Hiremath worked for DOGE for 4 weeks before deciding to ditch his role for a one-way ticket to Hawaii.

Aside from seemingly having a high turnover rate, the toothless committee is gearing up for its pledged attack against multiple federal agencies.

As a reminder, DOGE is not a government agency and doesn’t hold much power outside of suggestion.

But what it does have is the ear of the incoming president and a committee full of kooks and soulless tech billionaires.

