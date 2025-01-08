When President Joe Biden said he wanted Democrats to reach across the aisle, is this what he meant?

On Tuesday, the House passed the Laken Riley Act, a GOP-led bill requiring the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with certain crimes. Of the 264 votes in favor of the bill were 48 Democratic defectors.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia introduced the legislation, and Donald Trump used the case as a central issue of his campaign, stating that his mass deportation strategy will begin on “day one” of his second term.

Since being elected, Trump has promised sweeping action on immigration.

Those of all political stripes are moving right on immigration. A recent brief from Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 69 percent of Republican voters want the government to prioritize immigration, a 14 percent increase from last year. Immigration was the second most pressing issue for Democrats, at 32 percent, just four points behind climate change.

As the Laken Riley Act heads to the Senate, it remains uncertain whether it will pass with a slim GOP majority. But Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said he supports the bill.

“Laken Riley’s story is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake when our systems fail to protect people,” Fetterman said in a statement to CNN. “No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to preventable violence. Immigration is what makes our country great. I support giving authorities the tools to prevent tragedies like this one while we work on comprehensive solutions to our broken system.”

The bill would detain undocumented immigrants who have been charged with burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. It would also allow attorneys general to sue the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if an immigrant on parole or bail harms a state or its citizens.

Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, who introduced the Senate bill, presided over a second reading of the bill, stating that it would be added to the calendar.

“It’s high time the Senate pass[es] it,” she wrote on X.

Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Ted Budd of North Carolina joined Britt in supporting the Senate bill. In its new session, the entire Senate Republican Conference—including Vice President-elect JD Vance—has cosponsored the Laken Riley Act.

Though it’s unclear whether the bill will pass, the growing support from both sides of the aisle signals that immigration reform could remain a key issue for the next four years.