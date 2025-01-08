While Democrats are focused on safety and federal assistance, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are unsurprisingly making the fires rampaging Los Angeles all about political squabbling.

In an unhinged post on Truth Social, Trump blames California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the fires rapidly spreading across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, and Sylmar.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!”

Musk also posted on X, saying that the fires “are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down and more people die.”

This was in response to reports of fire hydrants in the Palisades drying up due to what officials blame on “tremendous demand.”

A man walks in front of the burning Altadena Community Church in Pasadena, California.

Trump has often abused his power during natural disasters by withholding federal aid to score political points. During his first term, Trump refused to provide California wildfire aid until he was told how many people in the state voted for him, an ex-aide told POLITICO. He did the same thing to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, ignoring his request for $37 million in federal assistance to contain the wildfires in September 2020.

The three raging fires have consumed more than 5,000 acres, have 0% containment, and are spreading at unprecedented levels due to winds of up to 100 mph. So far, 85,000 residents have been impacted and two people were killed, and that number is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, announced that they have been briefed on the fires and that FEMA has already approved assistance.

The Palisades Fire burns a Christmas tree inside a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire,” Biden said in a White House statement. “Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials.”

Harris added, “Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way,” said Harris. “As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities. I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed his support and condolences for “everyone in the path of the horrific wildfires in Los Angeles County.”

“We are grateful to the firefighters and first responders who are putting themselves in danger while working to save lives and communities under extremely difficult conditions … May God watch over Los Angeles and everyone in harm’s way,” he wrote in a statement shared on X.

Meanwhile, Republicans have refused to take any meaningful action to mitigate fires, like addressing climate change. In fact, many of them are outright climate change deniers.

How could anyone deny this?